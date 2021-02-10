RAK Sessions will see stunning landmarks star serve as the backdrop of songs

Layla Kardan. Image Credit: Supplied

A music video shot at the world’s longest zip line in Ras Al Khaimah is one of 10 created to support up-and-coming UAE-based musicians and give audiences an artistic view of the Emirate.

The initiative by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, called RAK Sessions, will see stunning landmarks star serve as the backdrop of songs by artists such as Iranian musician Layla Kardan, Sudanese singer-songwriter Jindi, British singer Leah Depala and Syrian artist Ghaliaa.

“The talented young individuals who have been given this platform to shine will benefit hugely from the exposure and engagement that this exciting project will generate to further the careers that they are so passionate about,” Kardan said in a statement. “It is important to offer such opportunities to new talent to help them to grow and perfect their craft as artists.”

Some of the locations that viewers will be able to feast their eyes on include historic landmarks as Jazirah Al Hamra, Dhayah Fort and Suwaidi Pearls Farm.

The video for Kardan’s song ‘I am a seed’ was filmed at Dhayah Fort, the only hilltop fort that still exists in the UAE.

“We are excited to launch RAK Sessions — a celebration of Ras Al Khaimah’s diversity and versatility, offering a space to support and nurture exceptional UAE talent during this challenging time,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Apart from Kardan, here are the nine other artists featured in the initiation:

Jindi at the world’s longest zip line — the Jebel Jais Flight. Image Credit: Supplied

- Jindi, the Sudanese singer-songwriter, performs ‘At Me’ at the world’s longest zip line — the Jebel Jais Flight. It’s the first music video to be shot there.

- Dina Stars, an emerging artist from Jordan, performs ‘Without You’, shot at the Suwaidi Pearls Farm.

- TAC, an Egyptian lyricist, rapper and producer, brings his song ‘Might Be’ to life at Wadi Shawka.

- Leah Depala, 15-year-old British singer, has shot at the Hilton Resort and Spa in Ras Al Khaimah for her song ‘Still a Baby’.

- Ghaliaa, the Syrian multi-instrumentalist, has performed ‘3abali’ at Al Jazirah Al Hamra.

- Gari Deegan, the Irish artist who was a finalist ‘The Voice’, covers Bishop Briggs’ ‘River’ at Jebel Jais.

- Australian singer and producer Jaymie Deville performs his song ‘Labels’ at the picturesque Wadi Al Baid.

- Emirati-Honduran singer Fafa, who opened for Bruno Mars in the UAE, performs her song ‘Tell the Ones You Love You Love Them’ at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah.

- US musician Stephon LaMar, who has previously opened for artists including Tyrese, Kelis and Enrique Iglesias, performs ‘Love on the Internet’ at the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

Gari Deegan. Image Credit: Supplied

