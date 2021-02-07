1 of 8
Venice: Sumptuously-dressed couples promenaded around St Mark's Square in the swirling fog as Venice kicked off its celebrated carnival this weekend - without the usual crowds of tourists, absent due to the pandemic.
Image Credit: Reuters
Italy relaxed its coronavirus restrictions on Monday, allowing greater freedoms in most regions. Venice is among the areas now under a lower-risk "yellow" category - but residents are still not allowed to travel outside the region.
Image Credit: Reuters
Pre-pandemic, the carnival brought some 70 million euros ($84 million) to Venice's coffers, according to City Hall, with more than half a million tourists flooding in.
Image Credit: Reuters
The local artisans' association has launched a discount campaign to encourage residents to take part in this year's festivities in the absence of foreign visitors.
Image Credit: Reuters
"Venice carnival - masked... and with masks", runs their slogan, a nod to the ubiquity of face-coverings both festive and protective. Despite the gloom, the association's director Gianni De Checchi sees an opportunity for residents to reclaim a city where overtourism has brought with it a slew of negative effects, from pollution to rocketing rents.
Image Credit: Reuters
"It's an opportunity for Venetians to reappropriate and rediscover their town," he said. "For the past 25 years, mass tourism has unravelled the socio-economic fabric of central Venice. And in a way, it has led the carnival astray."
Image Credit: Reuters
Venice authorities were forced to cut short last year's carnival when the pandemic took hold. This year it is moving some of the celebrations online, with videos showing Venetians in full carnival regalia.
Image Credit: Reuters
"It's a way of renvigorating the ties which bind us to the millions of people who love Venice," said Simone Venturini, deputy mayor for tourism. A stately dance on the Rialto bridge, performed by a group of carnival-lovers in baroque costumes, is among the scenes that have been filmed.
Image Credit: Reuters