Chinese Film Week kicked off in Dubai amid a star-studded event that saw some of the biggest names in the industry walk the red carpet in a bid to tap into the growing market in the UAE.

Among those flying down for the gala on October 1 were Zhang Jiani, star of the smash-hit period drama The Story of Yanxi Palace and TV series Here To Heart. Youth actress Miao Miao, The Way We Were actor Wang Tianchen and Dragon star Li Xiaoran were also in attendance.

New Horizon star Hu Bing was welcomed on the red carpet by screaming fans, as were Crying Out in Love actress Yang Tongshu and celebrity couple Lin Yongjian and Zhou Dongqi.

Pop star Li Xiangxiang, the Chinese Idol and Chinese Dream Voice sensation, also performed on stage at the Roxy Cinemas, City Walk event.

In a statement earlier, Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Hala China, said that the programme was a joint effort between the two nations to promote a cultural exchange.

“The Chinese Film Week in Dubai will help showcase the high standard of Chinese cinema and the quality of talent we have within China’s film industry, including production and writing, which is driving its success. The films will also help to promote Chinese culture, history and development at an important time of year for Chinese nationals globally,” said Li Lingbing, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai.

Films screening over the week include Youth, Dragon Blade, Miss Granny, The Nightingale and more.