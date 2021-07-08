Dubai: Iconic actor, Will Smith is in Dubai. He was one of the first people to experience Deep Dive Dubai, the world's deepest pool for diving. "So I'm always in Dubai and my friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool," he said before submerging his camera to show us the newly opened pool. "Deep Dive Dubai, I'm about to go down... Deepest pool on earth... 200 feet deep. Madness."
Deep Dive Dubai, the home of the deepest swimming pool for diving in the world, has opened in Dubai. Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an incredible depth of 60.02 meters and holding 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools. The 1,500sqm facility, which is shaped like a giant oyster in a nod to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage.
Currently open by invitation only with public bookings to open in late July at deepdivedubai.com, Deep Dive Dubai’s guided experiences and courses are offered across three categories, Discover, Dive and Develop, and are open to both residents and visitors aged 10 and up, ranging from complete beginners through to professional divers and athletes.
Along with the title of the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving, Deep Dive Dubai is also the region’s largest underwater film studio, complete with a media editing room, a video wall, 56 underwater cameras and the ability to create different moods with 164 lights positioned throughout the pool.