Global sensation BTS announced that they have extended their contract with Big Hit Entertainment until 2026.

The new deal locks the seven members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook — in as a group for seven more years.

BTS still had a year left in their initial contracts. Big Hit stated that they opted to sign their contract a year in advance based on the agency’s “solid trust” and “affection” for the group, and before the Love Yourself world tour “to ensure more stable, long-term activities”.

BTS’s founding label added that their philosophy is to provide the best treatment for their artists. The company will also create a dedicated team to provide investment and systematic support to BTS and their career.

“We respect our mentor Bang Si-hyuk [Big Hit founder]... he has suggested a vision for the future and has broadened our perspectives toward music and the world since our pre-debut period,” BTS said in a statement according to The Korea Times. “We will do our best with Big Hit Entertainment to grow up for our fans.”

The septet’s seven-year contract announcement was sent through an email to the company’s employees and shareholders.

BTS signed their first seven-year contract in June 2013. The group has grown to become one of the most successful global K-Pop acts with their socially conscious music and proactive social media presence.

BTS continue to pull off impressive feats, from scoring back-to-back No 1 albums — Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer — on the Billboard 200 chart and being named Next Generation Leaders by Time magazine.

The record-breaking group wrapped up the European leg of their ongoing Love Yourself world tour and will head to Japan next month.