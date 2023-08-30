1. Two K-dramas on Netflix UAE's Top 10

This week two K-dramas retained their position on Netflix UAE’s top 10 list.

Romantic comedy 'Destined With You' stands at sixth position. The drama starring Jo Bo-ah, Rowoon, Ha Jun, and Yura as the main cast, is about a lawyer bound by a centuries’ old curse and becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom – igniting an unexpected romance.

And, fantasy-adventure 'The Uncanny Encounter' stood at number nine. Based on a webtoon titled Amazing Rumor by Jang, it stars Jo Byeong-kyu, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Se-jeong, Yeom Hye-ran, Ahn Suk-hwan, and Yoo In-soo.

Also stay tuned for two K-dramas on Netflix in September – ‘A Time Called You’ on September 8 and ‘Song of the Bandits’ on September 22.

Fans of Korean food can also look out for a culinary docuseries titled ‘Nation of Banchan’ on September 24.

2. Shin Min-ah and Park Hae-soo in talks to star in new crime thriller

Shin Min-ah and Park Hae-soo may be starring in a new drama together.

On August 30, South Korean news agency Star News reported that the duo will be starring in the upcoming drama ‘Ill-Fated Relationship’ (literal title).

According to soompi.com, in response to the reports, a source from Shin Min-ah’s agency AM Entertainment shared: “Shin Min-ah received an offer to star in ‘Ill-Fated Relationship,’ and it is a project she is positively reviewing.”

A source from Park Hae Soo’s agency BH Entertainment shared a similar confirmation: “It is one of the projects he has received an offer for and is reviewing.”

Based on a webtoon, ‘Ill-Fated Relationship’ is a crime thriller about those who get caught in bad luck through unexpected relationships. The drama is reported to be a six-part series, and it will be helmed by director Lee Il-hyung of ‘A Violent Prosecutor’ and ‘Remember’.

Shin Min-ah might play the role of Doctor Joo-yeon, a surgeon at Sungsim General Hospital who lives with lifelong trauma due to an incident from her childhood. And, Park Hae-soo is reportedly in talks to take on the role of a witness who coincidentally witnesses an accident one night and makes a deal with a man trying to cover up this case.

While Shin Min Ah is currently also in talks to star in the rom-com ‘Because I Want No Loss’ (literal title), Park Hae-soo is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Great Flood’ (working title).

3. Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young in a new K-drama soon

K-drama actors Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young, and Lee Hyun-woo just finished the first script reading for their upcoming drama.

New behind-the-scenes clips of the script reading for the drama titled ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ were recently released.

Based on a webtoon, the fantasy romance drama is about a woman who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses a man. However, the only person who can undo her curse is a man who is afraid of dogs due to a traumatic event he can no longer remember.

Reportedly, following the script reading, Cha Eun-woo remarked: “We all participated in the script reading together, and we had fun because our chemistry was so great. If you view the overall chemistry comfortably with a smile, you will be able to watch the drama even more enjoyably.”

And, Park Gyu-young said: “The romance between a woman who transforms into a dog and a man who hates dogs felt charming to me. Please show lots of interest and love.”

4. Park Bo-young on 'Unexpected Business'.

According to officials on August 29, Park Bo-young appeared as a guest on the South Korean television channel tvN's show 'Unexpected Business 3'.

The show features Cha Tae-hyun and Jo In-sung as they struggle to run a store in the United States.

South Korean news website allkpop.com reported: “Park Bo-young appeared on the show despite her busy schedule promoting the movie 'Concrete Utopia'. She previously appeared as a part-timer on 'Unexpected Business' in 2021, and she's also worked with Cha Tae Hyun in the movie 'Speed Scandal'.”