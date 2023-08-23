K-pop idol Jungkook’s debut solo single has set another new record on Billboard’s Global 200.
This week, ‘Seven’ reigned at number 1 on both, the Global 200 and Global exclusive US charts for the fifth consecutive week, making Jungkook the first Korean solo artist to do so.
‘Seven’ has now become the first song by a Korean artist ever to lead the Global 200 for five weeks. With this, he has broken the previous record held by his own K-pop group BTS, with their 2020 hit ‘Dynamite’, which spent four weeks atop the chart.
Back in July, the BTS singer made history as the first Korean soloist to simultaneously debut a song at number 1 on three Billboard charts – Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Exclusive US chart.
Additionally, his solo single, featuring American rapper Latto, spent its fifth consecutive week in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100.
Ranked number 30 this week, it is the first song by a Korean soloist to spend its first five weeks in the top 30.