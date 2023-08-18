1 of 10
1. THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER [Film | UAE Cinemas | Horror/Fantasy] The crew of the merchant ship Demeter sets sail from Carpathia to London to deliver a cargo of 50 unmarked wooden crates. They quickly learn, however, that they are not alone as Dracula's unholy presence transforms the journey into a nightmare struggle for existence. The film stars Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, and David Dastmalchian, with Javier Botet as Dracula.
2. SOUND OF FREEDOM [Film | UAE Cinemas | Drama/Thriller] After freeing a boy from vicious child traffickers, a federal agent learns that the boy's sister is still being held captive by them. The agent decides to launch a dangerous operation to free the sister. With time running out, he quits his job and travels far into the Colombian forest to save her from a fate worse than death. The film stars Passion of Christ's Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp.
3. GHOOMER [Film | UAE Cinemas | Drama/Sports] Based on the true-to-life story of a young batting prodigy who loses her right hand in an accident. An unsympathetic, failed cricketer gives her new hope and trains her with unconventional techniques to turn her fate around. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, with a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan.
4. HEART OF STONE [Film | Netflix | Crime/Thriller] An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable and dangerous weapon. The film stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt.
5. THE MONKEY KING [Film | Netflix | Family/Fantasy] Inspired by the epic Ming Dynasty classic 'Journey to the West,' stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons, gods — and his ego — along the way. Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport voice the animated film.
6. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 [Film | Disney Plus | Action/Adventure] Spider-Man embarks on a mission to protect his loved ones when OsCorp, owned by his childhood friend Harry Osborn, unleashes a slew of genetically modified villains against him. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Jamie Foxx.
7. THE WONDER YEARS: SEASON 2 [Series | Disney Plus | Family/Comedy] Dean, an adult in his mid-30s, reflects on life growing up in a typical African-American intercity family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s. The series stars Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh.
8. GOOD OMENS: SEASON 2 [Series | Prime Video | Fantasy/Comedy] Fussy angel Aziraphale and loose-living demon Crowley team up to form an unlikely duo. The two have become overly fond of life on Earth and are forced to team up to stop the approaching Armageddon. The series stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant.
9. CREED 3 [Film | OSN Plus | Drama/Sports] Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.
10. PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH [Film, OSN Plus | Adventure/Comedy] Puss in Boots discovers his passion for adventure has fallen when he learns that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss begins an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. The animated film stars Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots.
