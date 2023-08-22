BTS’ agency BigHit Music has issued a statement denying the latest allegations of plagiarism against Jungkook's solo single, Seven.
On August 22, a South Korean news website reported plagiarism allegations raised against Jungkook’s debut solo single.
The single is composed and written by Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, and American rapper Latto. It came under suspicion of “borrowing the same scale sequence" as a key melody used in Fin KL's ‘Time of Mask’, released in 2000.
A representative of BigHit Music commented on the claims of copyright infringement, confirming that they are not true.
“'Seven' was created through a collaboration of five overseas composers. It is a creative product entirely unrelated to a song released 24 years ago in South Korea, as was the claim. The label would like to emphasise that the one-sided claims do not correspond with any standards of determining copyright infringement, such as substantial similarities or originality,” the statement said.
Fin KL’s ‘Time of Mask’ is a side track from the girl group's special album ‘Special’, which was composed by Yang Joon-young. It was reported that Yang Joon-young has forwarded a request for evaluation of the scale sequence of the two songs with a producer at Hybe Labels.