The video with the Chicago-based Kiss FM shows the host Brady Broski, speaking to Jungkook about his new solo summer pop anthem. The interview seems to have been shot before Jungkook’s birthday (September 1), but posted on September 16 on YouTube.

During the short interview, the K-pop idol spoke of his solo journey, his fans, and more.

Talking about exploring his solo style, the 26-year-old singer said: “Might sound like a paradox – because, I do understand that it’s important to exude my distinct colours, but I also want to be able to have various colours as an artist – various genres, styles, lyrics, voices… I really want to explore all of them, so I want to know how far I can go and test my limits.”

Armys are a ‘ray of light’, says Jungkook

He also spoke about why Armys (BTS fans) are special to him. When Brady asked him: “What do you picture when you think of the Armys?”

Jungkook replied: “If I were to simply say in terms of images I would say ‘a ray of light’… But, it’s more of a feeling than an image. It’s hard to put it in words… They are technically not a family member. I would say it’s definitely love, but it’s much bigger than that.”

He went on to explain how his fans made him stronger: “This one time, when I was going through some hard times, I was able to get back on my own feet, because I had Army by my side. So, that’s why I can say they are a ray of light.”

How cooking became Jungkook's hobby

Brady also asked Jungkook about his cooking live streams and asked him how cooking became a hobby.

“I used to watch a lot of cooking videos online and found so many dishes I wanted to try. I tried their recipes and it naturally became my hobby,” said Jungkook.

“But then, since I had to consume all the ingredients that I had bought, I cooked a lot and put on a lot of weight. So, these days, I am trying to control myself so I can watch my diet,” he laughed.

Missing performing with BTS members

The radio host asked Jungkook what he missed most about his hyungs (elder brother or members of BTS), Jungkook said: “Of course, each member has his own trait, so I could say what I miss about each of them. But, more than that, as I worked on my solo project, I got to really miss all the moments we shared together rather than feeling empty.”

He went on to say that he missed performing with the entire band.

“For example, [whenever I was] staying in the waiting room as each of us was doing our own thing, or when I went to Suga’s concert, or when I performed solo on stage, I just thought that I wanted to be on stage with all the members, or I want to hang out with them in the waiting room. I really miss those ordinary moments, I hope that comes back soon,” said Jungkook.

Fans can look forward to more TikTok videos from the idol.

Jungkook revealed that it was an unplanned moment when he joined the video-sharing app.