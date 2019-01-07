This image released by NBC shows hosts Andy Samberg, left, and Sandra Oh at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) Image Credit: AP

A list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Film

Best Director, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, "Vice"

Foreign Language Film: "Roma"

Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Motion Picture Animated: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"Pat

Original Song, Motion Picture: "Shallow," ''A Star Is Born"

Television

Drama Series: "The Americans"

Musical or Comedy Series: "The Kominsky Method"

Actress, TV Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Actor, TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"