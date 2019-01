Lady Gaga opted for couture Valentino with a blue-tinged up-do to match and a gorgeous Tiffany diamond necklace to complete the look. The gown included a wide train and two bulbous poofs just above the elbows. Image Credit: Reuters View as slideshow 1 of 17

‘A Star is Born’ nominee Bradley Cooper (Gucci) with his partner Russian model Irina Shayk (Versace). Image Credit: 2 of 17

‘Black Panther’s’ fearsome warrior Danai Gurira turned up the heat on the red carpet with her red Rodarte gown. Image Credit: 3 of 17

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Constance Wu is dewy perfection in Asian Amerian designer Vera Wang’s tulle gown. Image Credit: 4 of 17

Halle Berry sizzled on the red carpet with this Zuhair Murad number, with its thigh-high slit and sexy, sheer panels Image Credit: 5 of 17

‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong’o shimmered and glowed in an embellished custom Calvin Klein gown. Image Credit: 6 of 17

Gina Rodriguez shines in a Reem Acra creation. Image Credit: 7 of 17

Perhaps invoking the Pantone colour of the year, Jameela Jamil attended the ceremony in a playful coral gown by Monique Lhuillier. Image Credit: 8 of 17

British actress Claire Foy is all sunshine and starburst in this satin embellished gown by Miu Miu Image Credit: 9 of 17

Rosamund Pike went for a blackand- white look with a Givenchy Haute Couture creation, with cutouts at her midsection. Image Credit: 10 of 17

Chrissy Metz looks fierce and owns her all-red custom Tanya Taylor gown. Image Credit: 11 of 17

‘A Quiet Place’s’ Emily Blunt arrived in a swingy Alexander McQueen look with illusion detailing and an open embroidered look to the skirt. Image Credit: 12 of 17

Julia Roberts mixed the feminine and the masculine in this pant-dress by Stella McCartney. Image Credit: 13 of 17

Taraji P Henson is sleek perfection in Vera Wang Image Credit: 14 of 17

Janelle Monae wears Chanel. Image Credit: 15 of 17

Jamie Lee Curtis crushes the red carpet in an allwhite look. Image Credit: 16 of 17