Does Kendall Jenner have a new man in her life? That’s the question haunting social media this weekend when the model and reality TV star shared a picture with a new man on Saturday who just happens to be former Dubai resident and model Fai Khadra.
The picture featured the two of them in a restaurant posing for the shot, which Jenner shared on her Instagram Story and that was also reposted by Khadra himself.
In the picture, Jenner is seen sipping from her glass cup in an empty dining hall wearing a sleeveless grey dress while Khadra is layered a black jacket over a white T-shirt.
Jenner, if your recall, has been dating Phoenix Suns NBA player Devin Booker. However, the picture has many questioning whether the reality star has split from boyfriend.
The duo also didn’t mark their two-year anniversary last weekend, leading to speculation that all was not well between the two. Booker’s brother also reportedly unfollowed Jenner on Instagram.
With Khadra now in her Instagram Story, fans and followers think a new romance in brewing. Although, this is not the first time that Jenner has shared a picture with Khadra though. The Palestinian model, who was born in Los Angeles and has worked with Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang, also escorted the supermodel to Hailey and Justin Bieber’s wedding in 2019.
Apart from the Kardashian-Jenner clain, Khadra is also often spotted with models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. — With additional inputs from ANI