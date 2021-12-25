The much awaited annual Kardashian Christmas photo is finally here, albeit with a few Jenners missing out on the family gathering.
Kim Kardashian posted a series of pictures on her social media featuring mama Kris Jenner beaming with two generations of her family members by her side, but missing from the album were Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Kim unveiled the family Christmas card with her four kids North, eight, Chicago, three, Saint, six, and Psalm, two by her side in one family portrait, while another featured the 41-year-old reality star’s sister Khloe, 37, and 66-year-old mother Kris Jenner, all of whom were dressed in matching sweats.
The Good American founder’s daughter True Thompson, three, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian, five, also made cameos with their cousins. However, aside from Kylie, her daughter Stormi, three, was also missing from the pictures, as were Kourtney’s kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.
Kim posted a simple ‘Merry Christmas’ message along with the pictures, beaming away even as she’s embroiled in a long-delayed divorce proceeding with Kanye West.
The famous family also scaled down their annual Kardashian Christmas Eve extravaganza due to surging COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area. Kris told TMZ that she “will still get her daughters and grandkids together on Christmas Eve, but that’s it ... nothing over the top.”
The annual Christmas family portrait and party are Kardashian staples that have been on the down low ever since the pandemic hit.