Dubai: UAE residents were initially expecting to watch Barbie more than a month after its worldwide release. The release date, based on cinema listings in the UAE, has been brought up by three weeks.
The blockbuster movie released internationally on July 19 and was set to release in the UAE on August 31.
UAE cinemas are currently listing the movie as showing from August 10. This means Barbie will make its UAE release next weekend.
Late on Thursday, the UAE Media Council officially approved the screening of the 'Barbie' movie in licensed cinemas across the country.
The movie has been making a smashing at the box office. Released the same weekend as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the total box office in U.S. and Canadian theaters on the opening weekend for the two movies was more than $300 million, the fourth highest ever.