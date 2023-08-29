Hollywood actress and producer Jennifer Aniston revealed a hobby of hers that could have developed into a job if she hadn’t been an actor.

Aniston, according to a report by 'People' magazine, is passionate about interior design and would have pursued it if she weren’t an actor.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Aniston tells. “I love putting homes together and creating spaces. I can walk into a house and see what it needs. And it’s a fun process. Some people dread it. It can break up relationships. I thrive during that process.”

When she opened the doors of her Los Angeles home to the New York Times in 2019, ‘The Morning Show’ actress showed off her distinctive design flair. Aniston formerly shared the $21 million Bel Air mansion with her ex-husband Justin Theroux, with whom she divorced in February 2018.

Fans got an inside glimpse at the actress’ home cloaked in lush vegetation thanks to behind-the-scenes images released on Instagram by Aniston’s stylists, sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth.

In one photo, Aniston is seen sitting on a leather daybed over a white rug, posing with her dog Clyde. Another image shows her living area, which is decorated in black and white with midcentury furniture and great paintings.

In 2018, the ‘Murder Mystery’ star revealed further details about her magnificent Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest, saying that “sexy is important, but comfort is essential”.

Aniston paid $21 million to buy the 1965 home in 2011 and admitted that it was initially “the furthest thing from what I wanted” visually. She laboured for two years on renovations with Theroux and her longtime decorator Stephen Shadley to create her ideal refuge.

After creating her previous home on her own, Aniston admitted that working alongside her husband at the time was difficult.

“Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” she admitted. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.”