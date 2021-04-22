1 of 10
Ajeeb Dastaans (Netflix): This anthology of four short films is a mixed bag of exceptional and forgettable fare. Directors Shashank Khaitaan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani are in charge of 'Majnu', 'Khilauna', 'Geeli Pucchi' and 'Ankahi'. Each chapter, wonderfully enacted, explores murky themes such as infidelity, caste warfare, class divides, and forbidden romance. Watch out for the tales led by Shefali Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma. They are disturbing and visceral. These women breathe life into their complex characters.
Shrine (UAE Cinemas): If you haven’t had your fill of Jeffrey Dean Morgan battling evil in ‘The Walking Dead’ then ‘Shrine’ is the darkened alley you need to wander into. Produced by king of horror movies Sam Raimi, the film follows the story of a hearing-impaired girl who is visited by a spiritual presence who bestows her the gift to perform miracles. As her name and fame spreads amongst followers, the gift could very well turn into a curse for those who choose not to believe. Incidentally, the film was released in several markets earlier this month under the title, ‘The Unholy’ and is an adaptation of James Herbert's horror novel. Evan Spiliotopoulos has written the script and is making his directorial debut with this feature.
The Widow (Amazon Prime): Actress Kate Beckinsale stars in this gripping thriller playing a grieving widow who is mourning the loss of her husband Will who died in a plane crash in Congo several years ago. When a news report on the African country offers up a fleeting glance of her dead husband, Beckinsale’s Georgia Wells decides to head down to the country herself to uncover the truth behind her husband’s plane crash. Watch the series for Beckinsale’s riveting performance, with creators Harry and Jack Williams spinning a yarn that leaves you gasping at every turn.
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (Netflix): This was the Real Housewives show that started it all. As someone who reads mildly highbrow books and prefers intelligent comedies and mystery shows, RHOBH is a very unusual choice for me… But the moment I started watching the early 2010s rich of Beverly Hills get together and have episode after episode of catfights, lavish parties, drama and more… I was hooked. The show follows half a dozen rich housewives of Beverly Hills navigate their life. It shows them throwing parties, dealing with their husbands and of course… dealing with each other. With plenty of jealousy and fake hair to go around, you will be immediately hooked.
The Mindy Project (Netflix): If you love the office, then you’ll love the Mindy Project. A funny and heartfelt comedy about an Indian American doctor navigating through life in New York. The American romantic comedy television series was created by and is starring the well-loved Mindy Kaling. The show follows gynecologist Mindy Lahiri and her quirky co-workers in a small medical practice in New York City. The character was inspired by Kaling's own mother, who was also an OB/GYN. It began airing in September 2012 and finished its run of six seasons in November 2017, making it perfect binge watch material.
Princess Mononoke (Netflix) This is an oldie but a goodie from Studio Ghibli. When Ashitaka finds himself cursed by an angry nature deity, he must travel a long way in hopes of finding a cure. He finds himself in an iron ore mining colony that’s at odds with the nature spirits that live around it. He also meets San, a human who has been brought up as a wolf. As his curse takes greater hold, Ashitaka tries to mediate, to help the forest spirits and humans try to find a way to co-exist.
The Circle USA (Netflix) Catfish, manipulators and more – this reality series that sees individuals communicate only though chats with no way of knowing who the person is on the other side is a scary – and magnified – look at the prizes and pitfalls of online talk. On the one hand, one can be herself that much more, on the other, you may be talking to a trickster.
Chathurmukham (UAE Cinemas): If you are fan of Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, then this techno-horror film may be right up your street. It's Warrier's first production and is a cautionary tale on how technology can work against you and become your worst enemy. Warrier is in top form as always.
Minari (UAE cinemas): A tender and heartwrenching family saga, Oscar-nominated ‘Minari’ follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, ‘Minari’ shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Watch ‘Minari’ for arresting performances from Steven Yeun and Yeri Han.
Vakeel Saab (UAE Cinemas): Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is a force to reckon with in this thriller, a re-make of Bollywood hit 'Pink'. It's a movie that will challenge you to question patriarchy and male privilege. It also shines a spotlight on the complex issue of what constitutes consent.
