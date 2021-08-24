Marvel’s pulling out all the stops for its third instalment of the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise as it dropped the first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ early August 24.
While the film seemingly picks up right after the events of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, the highlight of the trailer is the appearance of non-MCU Spidey baddies, including Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Electro.
The trailer opens with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man dealing with his new reality as his real identity is exposed by Mysterio at the end of the previous film.
And while his new girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) are entirely supportive, Peter Parker is less than amused about his cover being blown, and seeking desperate measures knocks on the door of his Avengers-colleague Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch returning to play the Sorcerer Supreme).
But what happens when you put a teenage superhero in crisis mode in a room with the greatest wizard the Earth has ever seen? The multiverse comes to pay a visit, obviously.
And with the trailer giving glimpses of villains like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, as well as the creepy-but-familiar voice of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, fans are optimistic that this means the movie will also feature older Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hits theatres on December 17, 2021.