As Clint Barton’s past catches up with him, the Avenger also meets a young Kate Bishop

Still from Hawkeye Image Credit: IMdB

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Marvel wants in.

In the first trailer for upcoming Disney Plus series ‘Hawkeye’, Christmas takes front and centre as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has the seedier aspects of his past catch up with him.

The trailer opens with Clint taking a trip to New York, kids in tow, for a winter holiday. The happy father wants to make the most of the festive season since he’s just got them back after the Blip (Thanos’ snap). Missing from the family trip is Clint’s wife Laura (Linda Cardellini), but we do see a shot of her later in the trailer. We also see a quick snippet of what looks to be ‘Rogers: The Musical’, a full-blown Broadway show about the First Avenger.

But familial bliss can only last that long as trouble comes knocking pretty quickly and Clint rushes off to deal with the issue, promising to return to his family before Christmas Day.

The series marks the return of Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. However, this time around, he has a new partner: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the self-professed “world’s greatest archer.” Hawkeye is said to centre on the relationship between the two, with Clint training Kate to take over as Hawkeye, as the character does in the comics.

The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez (aka Echo).

The trailer very obviously has omitted to feature Flkorence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who first made her appearance in ‘Black Widow’, and was cast in ‘Hawkeye’ last year.