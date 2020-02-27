A video of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, mouthing an evergreen dialogue from the 1995 Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, has suddenly gone viral, months after it was first posted on social media.
The video was shared last year by Hemsworth’s co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal from the set of their upcoming action film ‘Extraction’, which was earlier titled ‘Dhaka’.
In the clip, Jaiswal can be seen asking Hemsworth to recite a famous line that Khan uttered in the Aditya Chopra directed film: “Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain” [In big countries, such small issues can occur].
The video shared by Jaiswal in 2019 is captioned: “And guys there you have it @chrishemsworth saying an Hindi dialogue... it is actually better than his Spanish. This is so cool guys... Love his dialogue delivery and his smile. He just killed it... love you sir! Listen to it carefully.”