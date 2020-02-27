In the video, Hemsworth’s co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal is seen helping the Hollywood star

Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction' Image Credit: twitter/@NetflixFilm

A video of Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, mouthing an evergreen dialogue from the 1995 Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, has suddenly gone viral, months after it was first posted on social media.

The video was shared last year by Hemsworth’s co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal from the set of their upcoming action film ‘Extraction’, which was earlier titled ‘Dhaka’.

In the clip, Jaiswal can be seen asking Hemsworth to recite a famous line that Khan uttered in the Aditya Chopra directed film: “Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain” [In big countries, such small issues can occur].