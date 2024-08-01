1. Ulajh (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor plays a young IFS officer who belongs to a family of patriots. She takes on a high-profile role, much to the chagrin of her colleagues, who collectively believe that she got the job because of her family connections. Things go awry when she’s trying to make her mark in her new role but finds herself at the center of a conspiracy targeting her. The movie also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in crucial roles.

2. Long Legs (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Directed by Osgood Perkins, ‘Longlegs’ is an eerie psychological thriller starring Maika Monroe alongside Nicolas Cage. ‘Longlegs’ follows an FBI agent’s pursuit of an elusive occultist serial killer responsible for the grisly murders of multiple families in Oregon, all while remaining strangely absent from the crime scenes. With a strong supporting cast that includes Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, Michelle Choi-Lee, Dakota Daulby, and Kiernan Shipka, ‘Longlegs’ effectively blends elements of terror and mystery. Be warned, it’s a chilling tale, but what makes this horror film work is that it does not rely on the usual tropes like jump-scares, squeaky doors, and blood-spurting gore.

3. Boat (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This Tamil language, led by comedian and actor Yogi Babu, is a gripping survival period thriller set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era. A diverse group of individuals finds themselves stranded in the middle of the sea during a Japanese bombing spree. As they navigate the treacherous waters of both the ocean and human conflict, tensions rise among the characters, each representing different walks of life with their own struggles and hopes. ‘Boat’ promises a compelling exploration of courage and resilience. Based on true incidents, the film delves into the drama that unfolds when resources are scarce, and survival becomes the ultimate test.

4. Blackpink’s Born Pink (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: facebook

Here’s your chance to witness K-pop's premier girl group, ‘BLACKPINK: BORN PINK’ bring their record-breaking concert tour to the big screen. Since they commemorate eight incredible years since their debut, this film offers fans an up-close look at the performances that captivated 1.8 million attendees and shattered records for female concert tours globally. Like most concert film, it captures the remarkable scale of production behind their gigs and takes you into their ‘Hanok’ set that left audiences and critics impressed. Viewers can also expect to hear freshly arranged renditions of beloved hits. This film is a vibrant celebration of music, artistry, and fandom.

5. Adios Amigo (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Starring Asif Ali and Soubin Shahir, two of Malayalam cinema’s versatile actors, ‘Adigos Amigo’ is an engaging dramedy. The film unfolds at a bustling bus stand, where the lives of two men from opposite social backgrounds collide. One man, enjoying the privileges of wealth, finds himself longing for companionship, while the other struggles daily to make ends meet. Their friendship begins when the wealthy man offers food, drinks, and cash to the financially pressed individual, leading to humorous encounters and unexpected adventures. With a skilled cast and a relatable storyline, this Malayalam film explores themes of connection and resilience, showcasing how friendship can transcend social divides.

6. Cobweb (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

If you are in the mood for a dark but whimsical comedy from the makers of the producers of ‘Parasite’, then ‘Cobweb’ could help whet that appetite. Starring Song Kang-ho, Im Soo-jung, Oh Jung-se, and Jeon Yeo-been, this quirky meta-cinematic experience centres around Kim Ki-yeol (Song Kang-ho). He’s a beleaguered filmmaker who’s convinced that just two more days of reshoots will elevate his latest project from “trash” to “masterpiece.” However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the aspirations for brilliance are whimsical at best. Filled with garish humor and layers of self-awareness, ‘Cobweb’ offers a playful yet chaotic commentary on the trials of creativity. If you're open to a blend of quirky charm and absurdity, ‘Cobweb’ could be an entertaining watch that keeps you guessing.

7. Trap (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan, known for his masterful twists in films like "The Sixth Sense," is back with his latest thriller, "Trap." Starring Josh Hartnett, the film follows a father who takes his teenage daughter to a pop concert, anticipating a night of fun and music. However, what begins as a joyous outing quickly spirals into a night filled with unexpected and sinister twists. Expect Shyamalan’s signature blend of tension and suspense coupled with an intriguing premise and compelling performances.

8. Level Cross (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This Malayalam-language thriller, starring Amala Paul and Asif Ali, is about two people and their contrasting lives colliding. While Paul’s character is of a city-bred young woman who’s polished, there’s Ali who plays an uncouth railway guard in the middle of nowhere, but they find common ground. The film explores themes like truth, deception, betrayal and survival.

9. Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn, and Jimmy Shergill, this film is a poignant exploration of love, loss, and redemption. Spanning from 2000 to 2023, the film centers around the loved-up pair Krishna and Vasudha, who face unimaginable trials. Their idyllic life is interrupted when Krishna is accused of a series of murders and is slapped with a life-sentence. But he’s then let out on parole, but Vasudha has moved on. Expect powerful performances and a gripping climax.

10. Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (Netflix):

Image Credit: Netflix