Trying to decide which movie to catch in UAE cinemas or on your streaming platform this weekend? Look no further. We have curated a list of our top seven picks for you. From Nicole Kidman's charming romantic comedy 'The Family Affair' with Zac Efron to Prabhas' grand and star-studded dystopian epic 'Kalki 2898 AD', our list promises something for every movie enthusiast. Let's dive in ...

Kalki 2898 AD (UAE cinemas):

If you're a fan of star-studded spectacles and grand visual experiences, the Telugu-language 'Kalki 2898 AD' is worth a watch. With a Rs6 billion budget and dubbed versions in variuos languages like Tamil and Hindi, this sprawling spectacle boasts stunning visuals and an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. This post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure offers a unique blend of Indian mythology and futuristic elements. While the film may have its flaws, such as an underwhelming first half and some questionable character portrayals (here's looking at you, Disha Patani), it's an intriguing addition to the dystopian genre. If you enjoy exploring themes of societal oppression, greed, or dehumanisation, "Kalki 2898 AD" delivers on these fronts. Additionally, fans of films like George Miller’s "Mad Max" series, "The Matrix," and Denis Villeneuve’s "Dune" may find the homage and references to these classics engaging. The movie is also a bold attempt at blending Indian mythology with Hollywood-style sci-fi, making it an interesting watch for those who cheer for ambitious Indian projects. Amitabh Bachchan is in top form in this spectacle that take a bit of time to warm up. But the rousing climax makes up for the middling first half.

The Bikeriders (UAE cinemas):

A still from 'The BikeRiders'

Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy dive headfirst into 1960s American motorcycle culture in 'The Bikeriders'. This movie, directed by Jeff Nichols, captures the rise and transformation of the "Vandals," a fictional Chicago motorcycle club. What starts as a family-oriented group steadily morphs into a band of outlaws, reflecting the turbulent and rebellious spirit of the times. Nichols' direction, combined with Butler, Comer, and Hardy's immersive performances, makes it a gritty watch. With its potent mix of rebellion, camaraderie, and the open road, "The Bikeriders" promises a visceral journey through a defining era of American history.

Quiet Place: Day One

A still from 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Image Credit: IMdB

The "Quiet Place" horror franchise expands with "A Quiet Place: Day One," a prequel directed by Michael Sarnoski. This third installment delves into the origins of the alien invasion and how an entire humanity is forced into silence. Set on the first day of the alien invasion in New York City, this film dives into the chaos that ensues when creatures that attack at the slightest sound descending upon the city. This horror movie stars Lupita Nyong'o as Sam, a cancer patient in hospice care, alongside Joseph Quinn as Eric, a British law student, and Alex Wolff as Sam's nurse, Reuben. With Sarnoski’s taut direction and powerful performances from Nyong'o, Quinn, and Wolff, the latest installment adds a new layer of intensity and emotional depth to the franchise. Also, watch out for the return of some familiar characters from the previous chapters.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 (UAE cinemas):

A still from "Horizon An American Saga" Image Credit: IMdB

This movie marks Kevin Costner's triumphant return to grand cinematic storytelling space, reminding you of his earlier classics like "Dances with Wolves" and "The Postman." This Civil War-era epic, spanning two parts, highlights Costner’s versatility as an actor, writer, and director. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, and Owen Crow Shoe. If you have a penchant for films set in pivotal historical periods, "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" is definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

Paradise (UAE cinemas):

A still from 'Paradise'

Starring the incredibly talented Roshan Matthew and Darshana Rajendran, this stirring film delves into the lives of a married couple from India who head to Sri Lanka for their fifth wedding anniversary. But their idyllic getaway takes a dark and dramatic turn, exposing deep-seated conflicts within their relationship. Against the backdrop of a crisis-ridden Sri Lanka, the couple must navigate personal turmoil amidst external challenges that threaten to redefine their bond. Give this a shot for its compelling plot that intricately weaves personal drama with socio-political tensions. Directed by Sri Lankan director Prasanna Vithanage, the film offers a poignant exploration of love, conflict, and resilience. It was also a toast of the film festival circuit earlier this year. Its recognition at the Busan International Film Festival underscores its artistic merit, making it a compelling choice for those seeking intimate narratives that resonate on both personal and universal levels.

Maharaja (UAE cinemas):

A still from 'Maharaja'

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is in top form in this compelling thriller ‘Maharaja’. He plays a seemingly ordinary barber whose world turns upside down when his old trash can goes missing. But he is not willing to let it slide and heads to the police station to register a missing object report. At first, he is roughed up and isn’t taken seriously. But things come to a boil in the second half. Sethupathi's portrayal as the doting single father adds emotional depth, while the film's novel premise makes it highly intriguing. I was reminded of Mohanlal’s hit thriller ‘Drishyam’ because this movie manages to entertain and surprise its viewers with a solid plot. The movie also stands out for its blend of everyday absurdity and sincere storytelling, making it a delightful and disturbing watch. Be warned, the violence is bloody and filled with gore. But that’s a tiny blip in an otherwise enjoyable watch.

A Family Affair (Netflix):

A still from 'A Family Affair' Image Credit: IMdB