Hollywood actor-writer Tom Hardy shared a script cover page of his upcoming movie, ‘Vemon 3’.
The post shared by doesn’t reveal the name of the ‘Venom’ sequel, though the picture confirms that Hardy will be working again with Kelly Marcel on the story of the ‘Venom’ sequel.
As per Deadline, in place of tile, there is a black box containing a crude illustration of the Symbiote with a long, red tongue sticking out of its fanged mouth.
The red of the tongue in the post may also hint at what many fans have hoped for: a crossover film with the red-clad Spider-Man. Some also speculated that the “tongue” seems to end “in the shape of the letter ‘s,’ potentially again hinting at a Spider-Man crossover.”
‘Venom 3’ was first announced at CinemaCon in April when Sony offered the briefest of teases in its sizzle real by flashing the picture’s logo, according to Deadline.
The ‘Venom’ franchise has grossed about $1.4 billion at the global box office to date, making the third instalment a very good bet.
Andy Serkis directed the second film, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ in 2021. The Columbia Pictures film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also featured Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris as the comic book villain Shriek.
The original ‘Venom’, directed by Ruben Fleischer, was a surprise smash hit, earning $856 million globally. It is one of the multiple movies set in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters.