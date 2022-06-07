1 of 14
‘Moon Knight’: When mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant starts experiencing blackouts, he soon discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector who is must battle the forces amongst the powerful gods of Egypt. Oscar Issac plays Steven Grant, with May Calamawy, an Egyptian-Palestinian actress, playing his wife, Layla El-Faouly. Ahead of the UAE launch, both the stars spoke to Gulf News highlighting the importance of the right sort of Arab representation on screen. Read their full interview here soon.
Image Credit: Disney+
2 of 14
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Return to a galaxy far, far away where the Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to the Star Wars universe for this. It doesn’t get any better.
Image Credit: Disney+
3 of 14
‘What If...?’: Like the rest of us Mavel fans in the UAE, if you were frustrated when ‘What If…?’ didn’t air here when it first released, then here’s some good news. The animated series, which gives us an alternate plotline to our favourite superheroes, will be on the Disney+ platform as part of the launch package.
Image Credit: Marvel Studios
4 of 14
‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Another series that totally missed us was this Star Wars adventure that released last December. The story takes us back to Tatooine where the bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the Galaxy’s underworld and fight for Jabba the Hutt’s old territory. The American space Western created by Jon Favreau has a stellar cast going for it and a cameo that will leave fans gasping.
Image Credit: Disney+
5 of 14
‘Only Murders in the Building’: With a cast that includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, you are bound to be entertained in this comedy series that has already been greenlit for a second season. Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio set out to investigate the truth.
Image Credit: Hulu
6 of 14
‘The World According To Jeff Goldblum’: What can we tell you about Jeff Goldblum that hasn’t been said before? Perhaps that he gives the warmest hugs and he’s a stellar watch in this NatGeo docuseries where each episode is centered on something people all love – like ice cream — with Goldblum giving his own spin on it through science and history and a whole lot of insights.
Image Credit: National Geographic
7 of 14
‘Encanto’: If you missed this animated treasure when it released in cinemas then here’s your chance to get to know the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. Be ready to sing along in this fun family adventure.
Image Credit: DISNEY
8 of 14
‘How I Met Your Father’: If your heart broke a little when ‘How I Met Your Mother’ went off air, then here’s a show that literally takes you back to where it all began, only this time, the roles are reversed in this new story led by Hillary Duff. In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father.
Image Credit: Hulu
9 of 14
‘Ms Marvel’: Disney+ is launching in the region just in time for the world premiere of this series. Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a superhero fan with an imagination to boot, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. Her life changes when she gets superpowers of her own and sets out on a new chapter in her life. Marvel’s first Muslim superhero has already created such as buzz. We have high hopes from this one.
Image Credit: Disney+
10 of 14
‘Hawkeye’: Yes, we have plugged in plenty of Marvel shows here, but this is ‘Hawkeye’ and who can put together a list of top shows and not include our favourite arrow throwing superhero? Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton from the film series, with Hailee Steinfeld joining him as Kate Bishop. The duo form an unlikely alliance to confront enemies from his past.
Image Credit: Disney plus
11 of 14
‘The Kardashians’: If you missed seeing the antics of the first family of reality TV then here’s your lucky chance. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are back to tell their stories of love and life in the spotlight, from the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs.
Image Credit: Hulu
12 of 14
‘Free Guy’: If you agree that Ryan Reynolds can cheer just about anyone up then ‘Free Guy’ is just the film for all occasions. When a bank teller discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story. Trademark Reynolds humour will keep you chuckling through.
Image Credit: Disney+
13 of 14
Special mention: We can’t have a list of Disney+ shows and not mention our favourite bounty hunter and his sidekick, Baby Yoda. Catch the first two seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’ before season three drops early 2023.
Image Credit: Disney+
14 of 14
Disney+ is offering an introductory pre-launch offer of Dh239 for the annual subscription, which is only available until June 7 and is equivalent to 12 months for the price of eight, based on the monthly subscription price at launch of Dh29.99.
Image Credit: Disney+