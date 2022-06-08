Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar has shared a first look video clip of his role in ‘Ms Marvel’, out now on Disney+, a day after sharing an appreciation post for them.
On Tuesday, the 48-year-old star took his Twitter account and tweeted the poster of the series along with an note captioned: “In gratitude #MsMarvel out tomorrow.”
“Tomorrow, 8th June, will see the release of the first episode of Ms Marvel on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors, and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is. It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it,” the note read.
He added, “It is an appreciation of Marvel. I’m proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel.”
‘Ms Marvel’ stars Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.
The show is available for UAE audiences on the newly launched streaming service Disney+.