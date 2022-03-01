1 of 7
Marvel star Lupita Nyong’o’s Instagram page has seen a sudden explosion of colours as the actress attends a friend’s wedding in Pakistan.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/lupitanyongo
2 of 7
From dressing up in designer digs by Indian fashion queen Anita Dongre to getting mehendi or henna on her hands during the Mayun or traditional pre-wedding ceremony, there’s just about nothing Nyong’o hasn’t experienced during her stay in Pakistan.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/lupitanyongo
3 of 7
The Oscar winner has been sharing of pictures of herself during her time in Karachi, rocking it up with pastel hues for her designer outfits. “Loving that shalwar kameez life!,” the actress posted, alongside a series of images in a pale peach suit with delicate embroidery to boot.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/lupitanyongo
4 of 7
She followed it up with another Dongre creation in beige and printed motifs for the pre-wedding ceremony. “We found love at the Mayun. Desi Diary continues...,” she added.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/lupitanyongo
5 of 7
But it hasn’t been all wedding and no play. In between showing up for her BFFs big day, she has also found time to take in some sights around Karachi and exploring all things kitsch.
Image Credit: Insatgram.com/lupitanyongo
6 of 7
For the big day, Nyong’o topped it off in a red lehenga for the Fisher Neal-Misha Japanwala wedding, even breaking into a jig or two in between.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/huntingactor
7 of 7
The ‘Black Panther’ star has been busy filming for the sequel to the Marvel adventure, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which releases on November 11.
Image Credit: Marvel Studios