Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy Image Credit: IMDB

Tom Felton is not done with Draco Malfoy just yet.

Speaking with People to promote the opening of the Harry Potter New York flagship store, the 33-year-old actor revealed that not only would he jump at the chance to portray Draco again, but any Malfoy — like Draco’s father Lucius (originally played by Jason Isaacs) or Draco’s son, Scorpius.

“If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want!” exclaims Felton. “Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted.”

The actor also added that he feels protective of his character. “I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I’d be slightly possessive, going, ‘Hang on,’” Felton says.

Emma Watson Image Credit: AFP

In a separate interview with ET Online, Felton also addresses rumours of a romance with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Emma Watson, who famously played Hermione Granger.

“We are something, if that makes any sense. We’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her,” Felton said of 31-year-old Watson. “I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment.”