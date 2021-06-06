Tom Felton is not done with Draco Malfoy just yet.
Speaking with People to promote the opening of the Harry Potter New York flagship store, the 33-year-old actor revealed that not only would he jump at the chance to portray Draco again, but any Malfoy — like Draco’s father Lucius (originally played by Jason Isaacs) or Draco’s son, Scorpius.
“If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want!” exclaims Felton. “Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted.”
The actor also added that he feels protective of his character. “I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I’d be slightly possessive, going, ‘Hang on,’” Felton says.
In a separate interview with ET Online, Felton also addresses rumours of a romance with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Emma Watson, who famously played Hermione Granger.
“We are something, if that makes any sense. We’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her,” Felton said of 31-year-old Watson. “I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment.”
“As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing,” he continued. “I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we’ve all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You’re going to get me teary now, but no, I think she’s a fantastic influence on the world.”