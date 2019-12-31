The Golden Eagle Award is the Russian equivalent of the Oscars

Three Hollywood movies — ‘The Lion King’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘Green Book’ — have been nominated for the Golden Eagle Awards in the best foreign feature released in Russia category.

The Golden Eagle Award, which is the Russian equivalent of the Oscars, is an award given by the National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences of Russia to recognise the excellence of professionals of directors, actors and writers in the film industry.

Cited by The Hollywood Reporter, the Russian distribution company for Disney, Sony, and Fox fare, the American musical film ‘The Lion King’ grossed $46.7 million (Dh171.5 million) at the local box office and could be Russia’s top grossing movie by the end of the year.