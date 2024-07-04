Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, have welcomed their first child.

As per TMZ, the couple, who started dating in 2020 and tied the knot in Mexico in 2023, were recently spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital with their newborn.

Although the baby’s gender and exact birth date have not been revealed, photos of Vanessa leaving the hospital have surfaced on social media. In the images, Vanessa is seen in a wheelchair, assisted by a nurse, holding her newborn. Cole Tucker walks behind her, ensuring his family’s safety.

A day before their hospital visit, Vanessa took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for Cole.

She dropped a series of pictures, capturing adorable moments between them, captioning, “Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. you make the world a brighter place just by being you.” Cole responded to her post, writing, “Dad gum thank you baby.”

In a recent interview with E!, Vanessa spoke about her career aspirations and her desire for her children to appreciate her work.

She said, “I’ll show my kids all my work. That’s why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age.”