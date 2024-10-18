This week’s lineup features an exciting mix of cinematic/series viewing experiences, including Bougainvillea, Smile 2, and The Wild Robot. Whether you're drawn to gripping psychological thrillers like 1000 Babies and Kishkindha Kaandam, or prefer the lighthearted charm of Khel Khel Mein, there’s something on this list for everyone. Here’s a look at the top nine movies and series that are making waves this week …

Bougainvillea (UAE Cinemas):

This Malayalam-language psychological thriller directed by Amal Neerad has a lot going for it. From a talented cast to gripping twists, this thriller will have you hooked. Bougainvillea chronicles the turmoil of a family caught up in a police investigation after tourists mysteriously disappear in Kerala. As the investigation unfolds, the family comes across as being tangled in a web of deceit and betrayal. With standout performances from Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Jyothirmayi, the film keeps you on the edge of your seat. It delves deep into the dark motives that drive human behavior, making it a must-watch for anyone who loves psychological thrillers loaded with surprises.

Smile 2 (UAE Cinemas):

SMILE 2 Image Credit: Supplied

If you enjoyed the first film, Smile 2 is sure to send chills down your spine. This psychological horror sequel, directed by Parker Finn, dives deeper into the terrifying curse that haunted the original story. Naomi Scott stars as a troubled pop singer whose life spirals out of control after a nightmarish encounter. As the sinister curse spreads, she must confront her trauma while evading the evil that lurks in the shadows. Building on the tension from the first film, Smile 2 heightens the horror with interesting characters and twists. The movie explores the dark side of fame and murky mental health with terrifying intensity.

The Wild Robot (UAE Cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

This is a perfect family-friendly film for the weekend. Directed by Chris Sanders, this beautifully animated film adapts Peter Brown’s beloved book. It follows Roz, a robot voiced by the talented Lupita Nyong’o, who crash-lands on a remote island and learns to navigate the challenges of raising a young bird named Brightbill. With stunning visuals, the film captures the breathtaking beauty and dangers of nature while exploring themes of parenthood, survival, and the journey of breaking free from one’s programming.

1000 Babies (Disney+):

Image Credit: IMDB

1000 Babies features a powerful cast including Neena Gupta, Rahman, and Ashwin Kumar in this riveting crime thriller. The story centers on a man with a secretive past who manipulates those around him through letters and games. As it delves into the grim realities of a suburban health facility, it also tackles a disturbing case of mass infanticide. The gripping performances elevate this chilling narrative, ensuring you’ll be glued to the screen.

Woman Of The Hour (Netflix):

Image Credit: IMDB

In Woman Of The Hour, Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, and Autumn Best deliver standout performances in this captivating psychological thriller. Set against the vibrant yet dangerous backdrop of 1970s Los Angeles, the story follows a young aspiring actress who unwittingly crosses paths with a serial killer during a dating show. As headline-making murders unfold, the cast brings depth and nuance to this suspenseful tale, making it a thrilling watch from start to finish.

Kishkindha Kaandam (UAE cinemas):

Image Credit: IMDB

Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan spearhead this slow-burn thriller. It’s raw and delves into the complex lives of a family entwined in secrets and tension. The narrative unfolds in a meditative fashion, drawing you into their troubled existence, while Vijayaraghavan delivers an exceptional performance as Appu Pillai, the iron-fisted patriarch whose cold demeanor pushes his daughter-in-law to unravel a mysterious past. The palpable tension and intense performances make Kishkindha Kaandam a must-watch for fans of psychological thriller.

Nobody Wants This (Netflix):

Nobody Wants This Image Credit: Netflix

This romantic comedy series featuring Adam Brody as Noah, an endearing rabbi, and Kristen Bell as Joanne, a podcast queen, is all shades of fun. Their unexpected connection at a dinner party sparks a charming exploration of love across cultural boundaries. It's the romantic series that we have all been craving for. Is their relationship viable is a top line. The show strikes a delightful balance between humor and emotional depth, showcasing a talented ensemble cast, including Timothy Simmons and Justine Lupa. This series is a relatable and an engaging look at modern romance for millennials. Put a ring on this one.

Stree 2 (Amazon Prime Video):

Image Credit: IMDB

This horror comedy is a worthy sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, reuniting the original cast comprising Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Once again, the town of Chanderi faces a new threat as a horrifying headless monster begins abducting modern, progressive women. It’s up to the bumbling Vicky (Rao) and his endearing mates to save their townspeople. Pankaj Tripathi is a standout, bringing his signature wit to this chaotic horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik. The movie humorously critiques patriarchy, highlighting how women are often penalized for being progressive. While the first half is brilliant, the second half loses a bit of steam. But there’s enough meat to keep it entertaining.

Khel Khel Mein (Netflix):

Image Credit: IMDB