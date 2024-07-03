Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous ‘John Wick’ franchise, have announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller, ‘Kill.’

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by prominent Indian filmmakers including Karan Johar, the Hindi-language original is set for release in India on July 5, 2024.

‘Kill,’ which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment will helm the remake, drawn by the original film’s intense action sequences and compelling narrative, Deadline reported.

“Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible,” Stahelski commented, adding “It’s exciting to be developing an English-language version — we have big shoes to fill.”

The decision to remake ‘Kill’ in English underscores the growing international appeal of Indian cinema and its ability to captivate audiences beyond borders.

The film’s producers expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the film’s reception at international festivals and the anticipation surrounding its theatrical release in India.

“When we made ‘Kill’ with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we envisioned a story that would resonate globally,” the joint statement from the producers read, as quoted by the Deadline.

“Seeing the enthusiasm from North American audiences during festival screenings was a testament to the film’s universal themes and thrilling action. Partnering with 87Eleven Entertainment and Lionsgate to produce an English remake is a significant milestone for Indian cinema,” it added.

The original film’s cast, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for their performances, especially in the film’s adrenalin-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey.

In addition to its high-octane action, ‘Kill’ has been noted for its emotional depth and exploration of themes such as love, duty, and sacrifice.

The remake aims to capture the essence of the original while introducing it to a broader English-speaking audience familiar with Lionsgate’s history of groundbreaking action films.

As preparations for the English-language adaptation of ‘Kill’ progress, fans of the original and newcomers alike can anticipate a thrilling cinematic experience that transcends cultural boundaries.

‘John Wick’ is a famous action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, spread across three famous movies. The third instalment was released last year.