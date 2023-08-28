Hadid has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio recently, and although they “respect each other and have fun when they’re together,” Gigi is happily single, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told US Weekly: “Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends.”

Despite this, Hadid is not looking to settle down with anyone for the time being.

The supermodel, who has Khai, two, with Zayn Malik, is still enjoying the single life.

The insider shared: “They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for. She’s more than happy living the single life and focussing on her daughter and her career.”

Meanwhile, Hadid previously shared that she’s loved being a young mom.

She told the 'Sunday Times' newspaper: “She has already given me so much. I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or (thought that) I was put on this Earth to be a mom.”

Hadid also thinks she had a baby at the perfect time in her life.

She said, “I’ve always been quite organised, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I’m so glad to be a young mom.”