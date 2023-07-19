Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested on a charge of drug possession while on vacation in the Cayman Islands last week, her representatives confirmed Tuesday.
Hadid and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were stopped by customs officers after arriving in the islands by private jet on July 10, according to a local report from the Cayman Marl Road.
"During the search of their luggage, [drugs] and utensils used for the consumption of [drugs] were found in the luggage of both passengers," according to the report. "The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption."
Hadid purchased the drug legally in New York City with a medical license, her representative Ronde Coletta told The Washington Post, adding that medical use of marijuana has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017.
"Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," Coletta. The model later shared a number of photos from the trip on social media.
When asked for comment, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection directed The Post to the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control, which said it would be releasing more details on Tuesday.
Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined USD 1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges.
