President Yoon Suk-yeol presented both stars with the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, which is South Korea’s highest national cultural medal, in a Seoul ceremony, Yonhap News Agency reported.

‘Squid Game’ is a dystopian series where debt-ridden contestants compete in a sadistic game to win a large sum of money. It took the streaming site by storm when it released in September 2021, and remains Netflix’s most-watched series.

Its appeal has been so wide, it even led to nominations for Hwang and Lee at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles this year. They eventually won for best director and best actor in a drama series, respectively. Lee’s best actor award made him the first non-English-language performer to win in that category at the Emmys.

Lee Jung-jae Image Credit: AFP

During his acceptance speech, Lee said, “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea.”

Hwang is currently working on the second season of ‘Squid Game’.

In a note tweeted by Netflix in June, the director addressed the viral fame of his show and thanked fans for their love.