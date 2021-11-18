Couple speak about pictures of them in a private embrace being splashed to the world

Zendaya and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland and Zendaya may be basking in the accolades they are receiving in light of the new trailer launch of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, but the couple has yet to forgive and forget the paparazzi that leaked their photos online over the summer, confirming what fans have always known – the two have been secretly dating.

Speaking to GQ magazine’s Men of the Year edition, Holland, 25, spoke about how he and Zendaya felt when pictures of them kissing in a car were splashed everywhere in July.

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya Image Credit: Reuters

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland said in the interview.

The actor continued: “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

Rumors of the romance between the two have been circulating since the first ‘Spider-Man’ press tour in 2017, despite neither Holland nor Zendaya have ever officially announced their relationship.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland), left, and Michelle "MJ" Jones (Zendaya) are still 16 years old in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." MUST CREDIT: Jay Maidment, Sony Pictures Entertainment Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Meanwhile, Holland also spoke about Zendaya in the same interview, adding that she’s been “important” in his life in recent years.

Zendaya also spoke to the magazine about their private life going public, saying that allowing strangers into her intimate life is “confusing and invasive.”

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” the Euphoria star said. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”