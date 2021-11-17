Image Credit: Marvel Studios

The second trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ finally premiered on Wednesday morning, approximately a month ahead of the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie’s exclusive theatrical release.

The trailer sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) deal with the chaos caused in his life after his identity as Spider-Man is revealed at the end of 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. After seeking the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and botching up an extremely important spell, Parker manages to cracks open the multiverse and unleashe a suite of villains from previous ‘Spider-Man’ franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man’, Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2’, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3’, Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’.

We also get a good look at Spidey’s new black and gold suit.

While it has been heavily rumoured that since the villains of Spidey movies past are appearing in the movie, previous Spider-Man heroes played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear in ‘No Way Home’, although no such confirmation took place in the trailer.

According to a report in Variety, at a global fan event in Los Angeles to launch the ‘No Way Home’ trailer, Holland appeared to hint that such a moment could be in the film by referring to shooting a “true moment in cinematic history.”

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Spider Man: No Way Home' Image Credit: Marvel Studios

“We were there on the day making it happen, and it was crazy — and I would love to tell you,” Holland said.

Holland did not spill the details, but he said that when Marvel first pitched him the movie, “I was like, ‘That’s never going to work. There’s no way you’re going to be able to get that done.’ And they did.”

While Holland did not reveal any big plot developments, he said that the hardest scene in the film to shoot was a “35-beat” fight scene between Peter and one of the villains that took days to film and left his knuckles bloody.

“You’re going to see a style of fighting in this film that you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man movie before,” Holland said. “They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back foot.”

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans seem to think that they have found evidence that Maguire and Garfield do indeed feature in the movie in the trailer.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

The scene in question appears to the end of the trailer and sees Holland’s Peter Parker going up against three villains — Sandman, Lizard and Electro. While the clip wants you to believe that Spidey is all alone in this battle, a short clip sees the Lizard getting punched in the face by an invisible person, all while Holland’s Spider-Man appears to be still at a distance.

As Marvel enjoys planting these little red herrings, take everything you see and read with a grain of salt.