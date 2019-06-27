Couple already tied the knot in Vegas, and are now in France for their wedding ceremony

sophsturner Sophie and Joe Jonas head to dinner in Paris ✨(24th of June, 2019) Image Credit:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted in Paris, accompanied by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and a group of their friends, after which rumours sparked that they would be getting married in France later on this week.

The news was then surprisingly confirmed by American television personality, Dr Phil McGraw, who commented on a photo of Jonas and Turner kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower saying: ‘Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!’

“Omg Dr. Phil spilt the beans,” commented one Instagram user.

Another added, “Of all the people to spill the tea it’s DR. PHIL.”

Both Jonas and Turner previously appeared on McGraw’s podcast, ‘Phil in the Blanks’.

The coming ceremony in France will mark the second wedding for the duo who previously wed in Vegas, after the Billboard Music Awards last month. There were previous rumours that the two were planning a more traditional ceremony in Europe for this summer, but had to get married in the States to make it legal.

Fans had initially speculated that the wedding would happen in Paris, however, the couples’ frequent travels to the south of France, suggest that is where the event will take place.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star, 23, shared a photo of her Jonas Brothers fiance on Tuesday ahead of their second wedding ceremony this weekend. The photo shows Jonas, 29, relaxing in a bathtub with a picturesque view outside the window.

The couple has been enjoying the City of Lights as they prepare for the big day and the guests that will begin to arrive. Last Thursday, the superstar couple were spotted outside the Hotel Costes after dinner out with friends.

Many images have been posted over social media this past week, such as pictures of the pair with family and friends. Additionally, Chopra posted a picture with Sophie Turner on Instagram earlier this week in France, reinforcing the strong bond between the sister-in-laws.

The couple began dating in 2016, and got engaged just a year later. When the Jonas Brothers star popped the question, he apparently caught his star bride-to-be off guard, but the couple have made it clear they’re very much in love, with numerous posts about their relationship on social media.

The wedding will take place this weekend. The exact date of the wedding is yet to be announced, and there has been no official comment from any family members.