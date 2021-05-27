Rare Beauty will launch in Sephora stores in the Middle East and other countries

Selena Gomez's beauty brand is coming to the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

One of the hottest celebrity beauty brands is finally launching in the UAE and we can’t wait to try it out!

Singer and actress Selena Gomez’s make-up line, Rare Beauty, will hit Sephora stores and online in the Middle East on July 1.

The beauty brand was launched in September 2020 and apart from selling products such as lipsticks, foundation and concealer, Gomez formed the Rare Impact Fund that aims to raise $100 million over 10 years to help people underserved communities get access to mental health services. That’s not all; one per cent of Rare Beauty sales go into the Rare Impact Fund.

“Mental health has always been personal for me. Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn’t always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others, too,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page for the fund-raiser. “That’s why I launched the Rare Impact Fund as part of Rare Beauty’s commitment to addressing mental health and chronic loneliness.”

UAE isn’t the only country getting Rare Beauty. Gomez shared her excitement about her brand going global — including to countries such as the Philippines, New Zealand, Turkey and Malaysia — in an Instagram video.

“I am so excited to finally share that Rare Beauty will be available globally this summer,” she said in the video. “Rare is such a special word to me. It’s all about eliminating the need for perfection. It’s about being comfortable with who you are, embracing who you are, loving who you are and accepting it.”

The beauty brand is known for its soft, pastel aesthetic and boasts a robust line-up of products including primers, eyeshadow palettes and a wide range of foundation shades for every skin tone.