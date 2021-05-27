1 of 10
‘Cruella’ (UAE cinemas): This is a blast from the past that’s perfect for a weekend watch. Emma Stone stars as Estella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer in the 1970s. She’s a bit different, with her black and white hair, her flair for design and her rebellious nature. Find out how and why she turns into the villain we all know so well — Cruella de Vil.
Image Credit: AP
'Maharani' (SonyLiv): This is Huma Qureshi’s new political show and it premieres on SonyLiv on May 28. Qureshi plays the titular role of a docile woman from an Indian village who’s reluctantly thrust into being a leader of the Indian state Bihar when her Chief Ministerial husband gets shot. Her turn of life, where she looked after cattle to shepherding a big state fill with male politicians, is chronicled in this web series. Going by the screener episodes accessed by the press, Qureshi is in full command here.
Image Credit: Supplied
‘Joy’ (Apple TV): This 2015 movie is definitely worth a rediscovery. It’s got all the elements of relatability: a dysfunctional family that somehow works; some genius, some madness, and some money-grubbing. Told from the point of view of a grandmum, the story follows Joy (played superbly by Jennifer Lawrence) as she rediscovers her childhood passion for creation and pits wits against conmen as she tries to market her product.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘218: Behind The Walls Of Silence’ (UAE cinemas): This is a an Emirati film filled with suspense and drama. It’s based on the stories of three women — Aisha, Salama and Latifa. They come from different backgrounds and lives, but are actually linked through a mysterious event in apartment 218. Follow their stories of domestic violence, nostalgia for the past and pursuit of revenge.
Image Credit: Supplied
'Kala' (Amazon Prime Video): If you are in the mood to see a visceral, psychological thriller in Malayalam, then Tovino Thomas’ ‘Kala’ will hit your sweet spot. Set against Kerala monsoons, ‘Kala’ chronicles a series of event that take place in Shaji’s (Thomas) world. The murky concept of who’s an insider and who’s an outsider in this world is explored in all its bloody glory. The action sequences are raw, real, and gritty and make you question your place in this world. It isn’t an easy film to watch, but Thomas is in top form here. Watch it to see this actor, known for his romantic roles, take on an unsavoury character.
Image Credit: Supplied
‘A Quiet Place’ (Netflix): In keeping with the spooky mood, it’s probably a good time to revisit this horror flick. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt star in this excellent movie about a family who are trying to survive in a new and scary post-apocalyptic world that is plagued by noise-sensitive creatures. Its much-awaited sequel is due to release soon, so it’s time for a rewatch.
Image Credit:
‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ (Netflix): When a dying matriarch of an Indian family says she wants to see her first home in Lahore even though her shenanigans have ensured she’s blacklisted from the country of Pakistan, her grandson will move policies, politicians and even homes to make it possible. This feel-good humourous film is just right for the weekend.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘Spiral’ (UAE cinemas): A new game is afoot as the ‘Saw’ franchise returns for more gore and scares. The latest movie stars Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks who starts investigating murders that are similar to those from the city’s past. He ends up being trapped in a criminal mastermind’s twisted game.
Image Credit: AP
‘Host’ (Apple TV): Stuck in lockdown six friends decide to do a séance – only they actually manage to get an answer and it’s not from your friendly neighbourhood ghost. It may not be uber scary but it will have you looking over your shoulder on that next Zoom call.
Image Credit: IMDB
'Friends: The Reunion' (OSN) and 'Friends' (Neftlix): The reunion episode is on everyone’s mind, but it has evoked extreme nostalgia in me. A part of me wants to savour and enjoy the witty and comforting episodes of ‘Friends’, the hit American sitcom about six friends navigating their turbulent twenties and thirties in New York City. The reunion episode has spurred the revisiting bug in me and watching these six talented actors grow up together into fine human beings is still a treat. The novelty of watching them again and again hasn’t worn off! So this weekend, why not revisit some of your favourite episodes from ‘Friends’.
Image Credit: NBC