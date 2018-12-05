“At the height of the summer we have about six buses a day taking Game of Thrones fans to the locations across Northern Ireland where the series is filmed,” Debra Smyth, the office manager for Game of Thrones Tours tells Weekend Review. “For many, it’s a great opportunity to become fully immersed in the Game of Thrones and to experience first-hand what it’s like at Castle Black or Winterfell. They have a chance to dress up as their favourite characters and then can play with life-sized swords, Stark cloaks and banners. Some of them get really into it.”