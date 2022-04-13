Period drama series ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 has landed the title of Netflix’s third-most popular English-language TV series, a list that is calculated based on shows’ first 28 days on the streaming service, in just 17 days.
“The series had 115.75M hours viewed on the English TV list, appearing in the Top 10 in 91 countries, making it the most viewed title for the third week in a row. The season also entered the Most Popular list at #3 with 560.50M hours viewed. Shondaland now holds three spots on the Most Popular list with Bridgerton (Seasons 1 & 2) and Inventing Anna,” reports ‘Variety’.
For the weekly rankings, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2, which comes from showrunner Chris Van Dusen and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, easily topped all other English-language TV series again with 115.7 million hours viewed between April 4-10.
In a very distant second place was new dating series ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ (43.7 million hours) and third was the first season of ‘Bridgerton’ (35.8 million hours). At No. 4 was recently dropped limited series ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’ (17.7 million hours) and coming in fifth was ‘Inventing Anna’ (17.3 million hours).
A ‘Better Call Saul’ fans catching up on Season 5 ahead of the series’ Season 6 premiere this month made it the sixth-most watched English-language TV title of the week (15 million hours). The rest of the Top 10 included, in order, ‘Is It Cake?’ Season 1 (14.8 million hours), ‘Super Pupz’ Season 1 (13.8 million hours), ‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 5 (13 million hours) and ‘CoComelon’ Season 5 (12.6 million hours).
On the film side, ‘The In Between’ dethroned reigning champ ‘The Adam Project’ as the most-watch English language movie (26.8 million hours vs. 10.9 million hours).
For non-English titles, ‘Elite’ Season 5 debuted at No. 1 on the TV series list with 51.4 million hours viewed and ‘Furioza’ was the first-place film (24 million hours).