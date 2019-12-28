(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 23, 2017 British-Australian singer Olivia Newton-John performs at the 58th Vina del Mar International Song Festival on February 23, 2017 in Vina del Mar, Chile. British-born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John is made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment in the 2020 New Years Honours list. / AFP / PAUL PLAZA Image Credit: AFP

Britain has recognised its film directing and cricketing stars in the New Year’s honours list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd.

Honours also go to Ashes hero Ben Stokes, his captain Joe Root and footballer Jill Scott.

Singer Elton John, who was knighted in 1998, becomes a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music.

British-born Australian singer and actress Newton-John, 71, is probably best-known for the 1978 musical ‘Grease’ in which she sang the duet ‘You’re the One that I Want’ with John Travolta which became one of the world’s best-selling singles.

Mendes, 54, directed the ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’ James Bond movies while McQueen, 50, won the 2014 Best Picture Oscar for his film ‘12 Years a Slave.’ He becomes a Knight Bachelor, awarded by the Foreign Office in recognition of outstanding service to Britain internationally and overseas.

CBEs — Commander of the Order of the British Empire — go to ‘Butterflies’ and ‘Not in front of the Children’ sitcom actress Wendy Craig, 85; England limited-over cricket captain Eoin Morgan, 33, and broadcaster Annie Nightingale, 79.

OBEs — Order of the British Empire — are awarded to Australian Trevor Bayliss, 57, the former England cricket head coach; writer Oz Clarke, 80; Welsh taekwondo world champion Jade Jones; Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody and racing-horse trainer Paul Nicholls, 57.

OBEs also go to broadcaster June Sarpong, 42; food writer Nigel Slater and to Stokes, 28, who was man of the match as England won the cricket World Cup for the first time this year and hit an unbeaten 135 in his side’s epic third Ashes Test triumph against Australia.

MBEs — Members of the Order of the British Empire — go to Root, 28, who was made England cricket captain in 2017; England and Manchester City women’s team midfielder Scott, 32; TV chef Ainsley Harriott, 62, and fashion expert Gok Wan, 45.

The New Year’s honours have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the 19th century and aim to recognise not just well-known figures but those who have contributed to national life through often selfless and unsung contributions over many years.