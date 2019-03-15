Archival images of the deadly Quebec train derailment was used in the Sandra Bullock film

Netflix said it would pull footage of a 2013 Canadian rail disaster from its film ‘Bird Box’,” and apologised for any pain it caused.

The archival images of the deadly Lac Megantic, Quebec train derailment had already been swapped out of another Netflix series, ‘Travelers’, by its producers, following a public outcry.

But the streaming giant initially resisted doing the same for ‘Bird Box’ when pressed by the Quebec government in January.

“Netflix and the filmmakers of ‘Bird Box’ have decided to replace the footage,” Netflix said, without explaining its about-face.

“We are sorry for the grief caused to the Lac-Megantic community,” it added in an email.

In July 2013, a 72-car train carrying shale oil came loose in the middle of the night, rolled down a hill unmanned, derailed and exploded in the centre of the picturesque lakeside town.