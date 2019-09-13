The every-woman duchess just launched a fashion line for the every-woman employee.

The oft-criticised Meghan Markle debuted a capsule collection for charity on September 12 that’s non-controversial enough to nail a job interview while mercifully shielding its wearer — and curator — from criticism.

In her first postmaternity leave engagement, the Duchess of Sussex debuted the collection at a John Lewis store on Oxford Street in London. Sales of the five-piece Smart Set capsule collection of women’s work wear benefits Smart Works, a charity she patronises that helps unemployed women find jobs.

The former ‘Suits’ actress sported two of the collection’s looks: a crisp white Misha Nonoo button-up shirt and black tapered trousers by Jigsaw that are part of a suit included in the collection. You get the idea: basic wardrobe staples that make a woman look sharp enough to be taken seriously but say little to nothing about her style aesthetic or personality--which could very well be the royal’s mantra as of late.

The Duchess has been working with Smart Works since January and decided to help with the collaboration after she noticed that clothing donations to the charity were plentiful but not always the right choices or sizes for the clients they were meant to aid.

The collection ranges in price from $24 to $245; sizes start at European size 6 and select pieces are available up to size 24. It will be sold in the UK for at least two weeks beginning September 12.

For every item purchased during the two weeks, the same item will be donated to Smart Works, which is taking a philanthropic cue from the 1:1 model made popular by the shoe brand Toms.

“Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact,” the duchess said in a statement, continuing her mission of women supporting women and communities working together for the greater good.