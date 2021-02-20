Matthew McConaughey has revealed he had auditioned and failed to bag the role of Jack in James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’, which was finally played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the iconic 1997 film.
The 51-year-old actor-producer dropped details on the ‘Literally with Rob Lowe’ podcast where he was promoting his recently released book, ‘Greenlights’. In the book, which was released in October last year, McConaughey shared what really happened during his ‘Titanic’ audition.
“So I went and read with Kate Winslet and it was not one of the auditions - they filmed it so it was like into screen test time. After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they followed me and on when we got outside they were like, ‘That went great.’ I mean, kind of like hugs. I really thought it was going to happen,” McConaughey said.
However, despite thinking the audition went well, McConaughey failed to make the cut and was not actually offered the role.
There were rumours swirling for a while that the actor had turned down the opportunity. “For a while, I was saying like, ‘Who was my - I gotta find that agent. They’re in trouble. I did not ever get the offer, “ he stated.
McConaughey went on to get roles in notable films including ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Interstellar’.