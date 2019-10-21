The sequel failed to recapture the allure of the first film

The box office was dominated by villains and sequels as Disney and Buena Vista’s ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ toppled ‘Joker’ from the top spot after two weekends of dominance.

The $185 million (Dh679.4 million) film, which stars Angelina Jolie as the titular ‘Sleeping Beauty’ sorceress, opened with a disappointing $36 million, well below analyst projections of $45 million to $50 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Internationally it earned $117 million for a global cumulative of $153 million.

It earned a mixed reception with an A CinemaScore but a 41 per cent “rotten” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.