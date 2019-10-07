Most of us would have to settle for a tub of ice-cream to help get over the heartache - but not the billionaire American media personality, model, make-up mogul, and socialite.

American reality television personality and Forbes youngest billionaire Kylie Jenner hasn’t exactly been shy about her wealth in the past – but she finally went too far for some of her 147 million fans this time…

To help with her break-up from boyfriend of two years Travis Scott, the 22-year old splashed out $3 million on a Bugatti Chiron and then showed off the hypercar on her Instagram account. This disgusted fans who were fuming at her for spending so much on another expensive car (she already has a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and two Range Rovers.) with some suggesting the money could have been put to far better use.