Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the struggles in her marriage to Kanye West in an emotional ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ episode — the first part in the series finale.

In Thursday’s episode, the Kardashian-Jenners are shown at their last family vacation to Lake Tahoe for the show when Kim gets angry during a fight about cookies.

“Kim has been struggling privately, behind camera, about her relationship,” Kim’s sister Khloe told the camera. “It’s tough, because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger. Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through. It’s not the cookies’ fault.”

Later Khloe and Kim have a heart-to-heart where Kim says she feels stuck in the marriage.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years?” Kim said, according to Us Weekly. “Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

In February, Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The split of the power couple came months after West’s public meltdown that saw him camp out at his ranch in Wyoming while Kim stayed in Los Angeles.

During the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ episode, Kim is also seen venting to her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” Kim said while crying. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a [expletive] failure. It’s my third [expletive] marriage. Yeah, I feel like a [expletive] loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”