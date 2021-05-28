Filming for her reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ had to be paused

In Thursday’s episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian and her family had tested positive for COVID-19 around November 2020. The diagnosis came soon after she returned from her extravagant 40th birthday celebration on a private island.

According to reports, the episode detailed how the reality star started feeling sick as she was preparing to retake the baby bar exam, which she had earlier failed in her attempt to continue her law studies.

Then she is seen on a phone call with her doctor saying that her son Saint had tested positive after coming into contact with it at his school.

“So, my little Sainty just tested positive for COVID. He’s doing OK, he doesn’t really have major symptoms. He just had a bit of a fever,” Kim told her doctor in the episode, according to The Daily Mail.

She also talked about how her eldest daughter wasn’t well either.

“North is saying she’s feeling sick and I slept in bed with her last night,” she said. “She tested negative, but I’m gonna test her again with me on Saturday.”

Following this, the screen shows the message: “Kim and the family tested positive for COVID. Production shut down for 14 days while the family and crew quarantined. Kim continued to film, self-shot.”

The mother-of-four later took the seven-hour exam and in self-filmed videos said she was proud of herself.