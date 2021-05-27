Kim Kardashian has given a clear response to a question about a rumoured former romance with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s current boyfriend Travis Barker.
“Did you hook up with Travis Barker?” a person asked during a Q&A session on Kim’s Instagram Story on Wednesday.
The 40-year-old entrepreneur set the record straight, saying: “NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”
Kourtney, 42, and Barker, 45, made their relationship official in February and have been posting loved up pictures on social media since then.
The rumours about Kim having a fling with Barker stem from excerpts from the Blink-182 drummer’s 2015 book where he wrote that he found Kim attractive and that he “kept on secretly checking out Kim,” according to Us Weekly.
The Kardashians and Barker have apparently known each other for years because they live in the same Calabasas area.
In February, Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.
Meanwhile, Kourtney had been in an on and off relationship since 2006 with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. Barker has been married twice and has two children with his second ex-wife, model Shanna Moakler.